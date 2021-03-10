Mahomes daughter offered soccer scholarship from Texas Tech two days after she was born

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – Well, that was quick.

Just two days after being born, Sterling Mahomes was sent a special present from the Texas Tech athletic department. The Red Raiders offered her a national letter of intent for a soccer scholarship.

What took so long? pic.twitter.com/jwaxccF9F8 — Robert 'Robby2k' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) March 9, 2021

The letter was dated back on February 22, but was posted by Brittany Matthews on her Instagram Tuesday. Matthews was a soccer star in her own right. She was a standout for the UT Tyler women’s team, where she still holds the record for most goals in a single season with 18 back in the 2016 season.

Matthews and Patrick Mahomes welcomed Sterling into their lives back on February 20, just two weeks after the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The couple has announced that they have set a wedding date for 2022, but did not specify when or where the ceremony would take place.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.

The Chiefs announced this past week they expect Mahomes to be ready for offseason workouts following surgery on his toe.