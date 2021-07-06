Malakoff celebrates first baseball state title with a championship parade through downtown

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — The Malakoff baseball team made program history in June, and tonight, two days after the 4th of July, the community came together to celebrate their first-ever state championship.

After 32 years of coaching high school baseball, John Adair got to hoist a state championship trophy.

Members of the team, school, and the city met at the community center, then made their way through downtown, celebrating this championship together.

The Tigers earned the title in dramatic fashion, winning both state tournament games in walk-offs.

Coach Adair and his son Bryson got to celebrate this title together, and both said this fan base, also known as the “Mally Mafia,” played a major role in making school history.

“We have a great Tiger nation, we have a great following and this is proof of it again,” said coach Adair. “That’s a great celebration the community is fired up about the first-ever state championship and to see this many people come out especially this short after a holiday being on the road and coming back and just to show their support for these kids, it’s awesome.”

“This is beyond words, it’s awesome to see the community come out and support us the way they do,” said Bryson. “They’ve been throughout the whole thing and it’s just kind of awesome to come out and get one last big sendoff.”

After the parade, coach Adair was awarded the key to the city, and the team as a whole was honored together, as a group that will never be forgotten in Henderson County.