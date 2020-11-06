Malakoff celebrates homecoming with 62-0 romp over Eustace

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – Homecoming was worth the wait.

Originally scheduled for September 25, the No. 4-ranked Tigers finally got a chance to take on their Henderson County rivals.

Malakoff continued to roll as they walloped the Eustace Bulldogs 62-0 Thursday.

The victory wraps up back-to-back undefeated, outright district championship runs for the Tigers, as they improve to 7-2 overall, and 5-0 in league action.

In addition, Jamie Driskell’s squad did not allow a single point in district play, and haven’t been scored on in 19 consecutive quarters of live competition.

The Tigers are also now on a six-game winning streak as they head into the playoffs.

Eustace finishes its 2020 season 2-7 overall, and 0-5 in District 8-3A Division 1.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

