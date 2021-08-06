Malakoff Tigers football looking to forge their own championship story

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — The Malakoff Tigers enter this season as defending district champions, after going four rounds deep in the post-season last year.

Tigers had a strong graduating class, but that hasn’t tempered any expectations for this coming fall.

“These seniors and this junior class have really taken it upon themselves for it to be hopefully another successful year for us,” said head coach Jamie Driskell.

“That’s what this community lives for, they live for August in the fall, Friday night lights, that’s what they come out here for,” said running back Duce Hart.

This past spring, the Tigers got to see their baseball team, climb the mountain, and bring home a state title, motivation, they say, which bleeds into the gridiron.

“It just makes us want to step it up a level and get there and do it like they did,” said linebacker D.K. Rose.

“Salute to baseball but, that’s what we want, we want to bring the community that good feeling again to win state here,” said Hart.

“It feeds each other, and I think the community rallies behind these kids no matter what sport they are playing, and it’s a great feeling to have a chance or feel like you can be successful whenever that season starts no matter what sport it is,” said Driskell.

Coach Driskell will have two seniors leaders to lean on this season, running back Hart and linebacker Rose.

“Oh man, we take a lot of pride in defense, it just takes a lot, you got to have heart and be a dog on D,” said Rose.

“Me and D.K., we are going to be something special he’s going to lead block every time I’m back there most of the time, but throughout the day, we’re going to be good,” said Hart.

“We’re expecting a lot from those two guys, along with some other guys and so their leadership, along with their play is pretty huge for us this year,” said Driskell.

Baseball brought the title home from Round Rock this spring, this fall, the Tigers have their eyes set on making it to AT&T Stadium, but first, they will have to contend Grandview when they open the season at home on August 27th.