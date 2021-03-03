Martin’s Mill back in Final 4, Lady Mustangs knock off previously unbeaten Douglass

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – It’s what the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs expect to do since they are little girls.

Now in 14 of the last 16 years, they have achieved the task of being one of the last four teams standing in their classification.

No. 6 Martin’s Mill used a 19-4 second quarter to take control against No. 3 Douglass, ultimately pulling away and cruising to a 61-41 victory in the Class 2A Region 3 final Tuesday.

The victory puts the Lady Mustangs back in the state semis for the 15th time in school history after they came up short in the quarterfinals a year ago (a loss to Muenster that snapped their historic 116-game winning streak).

Junior guard Jada Celsur led the way for Martin’s Mill with 26 points, while Kylee Lookabaugh added 12.

The Lady ‘Stangs improve to 27-4 on the year as they will face Snook in the 2A semis.

Douglass saw what had been an undefeated season coming into Tuesday come to an end at 29-1.

Josie Watson, Evelyn Rice, and Mariah Neal had 12 points each for the Lady Indians.

Watch the video to see game highlights of a contest that was played in a fantastic atmosphere in front of more than 900 people that rocked Athens High School’s state of the art competition gym.