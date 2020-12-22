Martin’s Mill boys, girls sweep Tenaha in top ten doubleheader

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – A Christmas week treat as four top-ten 2A teams squared off Monday under the same roof.

The Martin’s Mill Mustangs and Lady Mustangs prevailed as both powerhouse squads look to again be dominant in this 2020-21 season.

The top-ranked Martin’s Mill boys jumped out to a fast start but had to hold off No. 7 Tenaha which fought back from an early 13-point deficit to trail by just four at the half.

The Mustangs, however, came away with a 57-49 victory over the Tigers to improve to 11-2 on the season under first-year head coach Doug Boxell.

Senior guard Dylan Morrow led Martin’s Mill with 14 points, while his twin brother Logan added 13.

Tigers senior guard Tre Keggler topped all scorers with 25 points. The Tigers fall to 2-3.

The No. 7 Lady Mustangs left little doubt as they technically pulled off an upset over fifth-ranked and previously undefeated Tenaha with a 61-33 triumph.

Junior guard Jada Celsur led the way with 23 points as Martin’s Mill goes to 11-3 on the year. Senior guard Kalie Dunanvant added 13.

The Lady Tigers drop to 9-1.

Watch the video to see highlights of both contests.