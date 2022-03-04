SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs had their season come to an end Friday morning after falling in the 2A state semifinals 68-64 to Stamford.

Stamford played suffocating defense in the first half, forcing turnovers and tough shots for the Mustangs.

Martin’s Mill led 8-7 three minutes into the game. For the rest of the half, the Mustangs were only able to score seven points. They trailed 35-15 at the break

Stamford showed no nerves being in their first-ever state tournament appearance while the Mustangs made their 16th trip in the past 18 years.

Their three-point shooting continued into the third quarter, building a 27-point lead at one point. However, the Mustangs would not go away quietly.

Through steals and three-point shooting, Martin’s Mill came roaring back and knocked the lead down to just five with only a minute left. Stamford was able to hit just enough free throws in the final seconds to hold on.

They will face Gruver Saturday morning in the state championship, who won their semifinal 69-29.