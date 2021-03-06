Martin’s Mill holds off Snook, onto state final for 4th time in 5 years

GLEN ROSE, Texas (KETK) – Sometimes you don’t know how much you’ll miss something until it’s not there.

That’s what happened with the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs a year ago.

When their 116-game winning streak was snapped in the region final.

And they missed out on what would have been their sixth consecutive trip to the UIL state basketball tournament.

The pain from that loss has propelled them this season in search of an opportunity to return, and not just to the Class 2A final four, but for a chance at another state championship.

“Yeah we were anxious to get back at it this year and see if we could basically finish off what we didn’s get to finish last year,” said Martin’s Mill head girls basketball coach Tommy Cross.

Saturday, the perennial power earned itself that shot.

No. 6 Martin’s Mill held off 17th-ranked Snook in the 2A semis 42-38 to book its trip to the title game in San Antonio for the fourth time in the last five years.

“We just feel really good about being in this position,” added Cross.

Junior point guard and team captain Jada Celsur put the Lady Mustangs on her back scoring 31 points while running the offense.

“I feel like it’s more important than ever because of what happened last year. And just our community has been there for us so much. And I feel like we just owe it to everybody and ourselves,” said Celsur.

Martin’s Mill improves to 28-4 on the season, and will play No. 4 Lipan for the crown at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Lady Mustangs will be looking for their third state title in the last four years.

Watch the video to see the highlights, celebration, and to hear victorious Martin’s Mill bunch.