Martin’s Mill ladies sent off in style as they leave for San Antonio

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – Making a return trip to where they feel they belong.

Tuesday morning, the No. 6 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs got a very festive send-off, walking through the hallways of their schools, being cheered on by the students, staff members, and their community as heroes.

The Lady Mustangs will be looking to bring home their seventh state championship all-time, while also hoping to win it all for the third time in the last four years.

This also marks the 14th in the last 16 years that they have at the very least been part of their classification’s final four, something the community takes a tremendous amount of pride in.

“Little girls grow up and little boys grow up here seeing what success looks like. And they want to be a part of that from a young age. And no team wants to be the team that didn’t go to Austin or San Antonio,” said Martin’s Mill interim superintendent Russell Marshall.

“We are spoiled here at Martin’s Mill. You know, if we have a down game where we don’t beat somebody quite as bad as we think we should, then we feel like everything is you know, going downhill. You know, and we are spoiled. And they are kids. But boy they sure, they are sure exciting and fun to watch,” said longtime Martin’s Mill public address announcer Monty Hilton.

Waiting for the 28-4 Lady Mustangs will be the Lipan Lady Indians.

Martin’s Mill has an early tip off Thursday, as their 2A title game gets started at 10:00 a.m. inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, as the girls from East Texas look to add to their storied tradition

Watch the video to see the story on the sendoff.

Some footage is courtesy of Martin’s Mill ISD.