Martin’s Mill pulls away, knocks off LaPoynor in top 5 showdown

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – A matchup maybe anticipated more since their state tournament runs were cut short last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top-ranked Martin’s Mill got hot in the fourth-quarter outscoring No. 3 LaPoynor 23-12 in the final period to come away with a 66-53 victory in both team’s District 19-2A opener and a battle of East Texas high school basketball powers.

Jose Valenzuela led five Mustangs in double figures as he finished with 14 points. Colton Powers and Christian Moss added 12 a piece.

Coach Doug Boxell’s squad improves to 15-3 on the season and get off to the 1-0 start in league action.

DiJuan Whitehead led the Flyers with 12, while Kase Johnston chipped in with 10.

LaPoynor drops to 13-4 on the season, and 0-1 in district play.

Watch the video to see game highlights.

