Martin’s Mill rally falls short in 2A state final

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs put the throttle down in the final period.

But they couldn’t quite overcome a 14-point fourth quarter deficit, ultimately falling to No. 4 Lipan 44-39 in the girls 2A state championship game Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill went on 13-3 run to cut the Lady Indians lead to four at 40-36 with 1:49 to play after sophomore Libby Rogers sank a three-pointer.

But their next field goal wouldn’t come until six seconds left in the contest, before Lipan’s Chelsea Lott then hit two free throws to seal the victory for the Lady Indians.

Lott who led Lipan with 18 points and five rebounds was named title game MVP.

Lady Mustangs captain and junior point guard Jada Celsur finished with 21 points to lead the all scorers.

The Martin’s Mill ladies who played in a state final for the fourth time in the last five years finished another great season with a 28-5 record.

This marked the 14th time in the last 16 years the Lady Mustangs were part of their classification’s final four.

The last time the two teams faced off, the Lady Indians defeated the Lady Mustangs 65-45 on Nov. 10 at O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium in Martin’s Mill.

