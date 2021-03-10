Martin’s Mill’s Jada Celsur set on returning her team to glory

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – Martin’s Mill junior guard Jada Celsur has already etched her name as part of the program’s incredible dynasty.

As her and the Lady Mustangs prepare to face Lipan Thursday for the 2A state title (Martin’s Mill’s fourth state final appearance in the last five years), Celsur is playing with a contagious fire looking to put the Lady Mustangs back on top.

Her passion comes from a goal of redemption. After Martin’s Mill fell short of the state tournament a year ago, Celsur wants nothing less for her Lady Mustangs than a return to glory.

Her play is speaking volumes, especially in the playoffs.

She scored 18 points, along with 16 rebounds against Union Grove in the region semis, followed by 26 points versus Douglass in the region final, and then 31 of her team’s 42 points last Saturday in the state semis against Snook.

“This team is like my family, and so everything that I do I feel like we just celebrate as a whole,” said Celsur.

“She’s great individual player but also a great team player. You know and there was times in the game she kind of took it on her shoulders to not be denied. I mean she was not going to let this game get away from her,” said Martin’s Mill sixth-year head coach Tommy Cross.

As a leader, the former (2019) state title game MVP looks to make everyone around her better. But also feels a responsibility to carry her club.

“We are all trying to play team basketball. That’s what our focus is. We’re trying to work as a unit on both ends of the floor. But sometimes you know, it comes down to players making plays. And like I said, she’s a special player, and she can make plays when she needs to,” Cross explained.

“I feel like as captain, that’s just my job, just making it to this point has been great,” said Celsur.

But now they say, it’s time to deliver as the Lady Mustangs try to win their seventh state crown in school history, which would be their third in the last four years.

“We do have one more. You know, we are a one game at a time team, one game at a time coach. And we are looking forward to playing on Thursday. It’s definitely special. It’s exciting. And we look forward to the opportunity,” said Cross.

“I feel like it’s more important than ever because of what happened last year. And just our community has been there for us so much. And I feel like we just owe it to everybody and ourselves,” said Celsur.

Martin’s Mill and Lipan tip off at 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the 2A championship in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Mustangs 65-45 on Nov. 10 at O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium in Martin’s Mill.

All six of the Lady Mustangs state titles have come in the last 15 years.

