Martin’s Mill’s Mia Nixon captures 2nd straight state golf title

KINGSLAND, Texas (KETK) – Even with mother nature throwing an extra monkey wrench, Martin’s Mill junior Mia Nixon is again bringing gold back to East Texas.

Nixon secured her second consecutive individual UIL 2A state girls golf championship Tuesday as the final round had to be called after the front nine.

Nixon led by six strokes after Monday’s first round when she fired a 73.

She went on to shoot a five-under 31 in the first nine holes Tuesday before the rains came.

The UIL first delayed the action, but ultimately decided to cancel the remainder of round two.

Nixon finishes at four-under par with a 104 combined score for the title.

The Lady Mustang standout also won the 2A state crown as a freshman.

Of course, there was no state golf tourney in 2020 because of the pandemic.

