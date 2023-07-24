MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Coach Aaron Slider has been named of head football coach at Mineola High School.

Slider served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator during the 2022-2023 season. Superintendent Cody Mize said he is entering his 29th year of coaching with his last five being in Mineola ISD. During his career, he has coached at Maud, Redwater, Cooper, Canton, Jefferson, Greenville and Eustace.

Luke Blackwell, who resigned from the position will continue to serve as Mineola ISD’s Athletic Director, issued the following statement:

“Aaron Slider is an unbelievable football coach and terrific role model for our young men in Mineola. He has been an instrumental asset to our coaching staff and football program throughout the past four years, and I am confident that he will continue to elevate our football program into the future and serve the district of Mineola to the fullest.”