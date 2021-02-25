Mineola uses big 2nd half to knock off Jefferson, Arp falls short to Atlanta and blue chipper Collins

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the third straight year, the Mineola Yellow Jackets are headed to the 3rd round of the UIL boys high school basketball playoffs.

Mineola took over in the second half against Jefferson Thursday after trailing 31-26 at the break, and pulled away for a 66-49 triumph at Spring Hill High School.

Sophomore TJ Moreland led the Jackets with 23 points as they improve to 20-5 on the season.

However, the game was marred as with 1:03 seconds left in the contest, a Jefferson fan came out of the stands and onto the court to confront a Mineola player, looking to start a fight.

Parent from Jefferson came out to fight a player from Mineola. Wish I was making this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/yHylEhXCod — Caleb Carr (@RealCoachCarr) February 26, 2021

Fortunately, order was restored and all fans were told to leave with the Jefferson crowd exiting the facility first, followed by the Mineola faithful.

The rest of the fourth quarter was played with game personnel only.

The Yellow Jackets will face No. 13 Atlanta in the Class 3A Region 2 quarterfinals.

The Rabbits edged past the Arp Tigers, who’s upset bid came up just a bit short, falling 56-53.

Arp came out aggressively, and did not show any sign of intimidation as they took on McDonald’s All-American and University of Kentucky signee Daimion Collins.

The Tigers led by four after one quarter, and 33-31 at the half.

But after the two teams went into the fourth tied at 41, Collins took over, as the Rabbits built a 53-45 lead with two minutes to play.

Then a power outage happened with 1:32 left in the game.

Once power was restored, Arp went on a 6-0 run to get within two with 25 seconds to go.