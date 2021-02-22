Monday boys playoff action: Lindale, Brownsboro, Mineola, Mount Pleasant, Atlanta advance

KETK – Back in business, the boys and girls basketball playoffs resumed in the UIL ranks Saturday, but had a very busy Monday evening on the docket.

And we’re scheduled for 19 more contests involving East Texas teams on Tuesday.

In Monday’s boys Bi-District round action, No. 9 Mount Pleasant held off the Lufkin Panthers for a 62-52 victory. The Tigers will take on either Waco University or Crandall in the area round.

No. 24 Lindale fresh off its District 16-4A title, pulled away to beat Gilmer 70-50, behind Colton Taylor’s 24 points.

That sets up a showdown between the Eagles and Brownsboro on Thursday.

The Bears took down a talented Caddo Mills squad 59-48 with four players scoring in double figures led by Michael Fitzgerald’s 16 points.

The Mineola Yellow Jackets are now on a nine-game winning streak as they beat up on Hooks 64-40.

19-5 Mineola will await the winner between Jefferson and Sabine who face off Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Hallsville.

Atlanta and its dominant big man Daimion Collins defeated Winnsboro 77-62. The Kentucky signee and McDonald’s All-American candidate had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 blocked shots.

Cameron Dickerson added 18 for the Rabbits who will take on the winner between Gladewater and Arp. Tigers and Bears play at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in Winona.

Watch the video to see highlights off all five of these games.