Monday girls hoops playoffs: Lindale, Gilmer, Winnsboro move on

KETK – Round two of the girls high school basketball playoffs continued Monday as part of a busy first two days to the week trying to make up for lost time following the winter storms.

The Lindale Lady Eagles followed up its District 16-4A title, and its blowout Bi-District round victory, by holding on to beat an always tough Canton Eaglette squad 60-56.

Shelbi Steen had another sensational night for Lindale. The Tyler Junior College Volleyball signee had a double-double with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Shameir Quimby led Canton with 24 points, while Amari Welch added 13 for the Eaglettes who wrap up the season at 15-14.

The Eagles (24-4) advance to the Class 4A region 2 quarterfinals where No. 25-ranked Gilmer awaits.

The Lady Buckeyes rallied to pull out a nail-biting 46-44 triumph over Athens, fending off a 22-point performance by Hornets senior guard Mimi McCollister. Gilmer trailed by seven with three minutes left in the contest before coming from behind.

Jacksonville College signee Haylee Jordan led Gilmer with 15 points as Mandi Simpson’s club improves to 23-2 on the year. The Lady Bucs will take on Lindale on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

In Class 3A, No. 3 Winnsboro was dominant as it hammered Waskom 79-44.

Coach Robert Cochran’s squad is now 26-2 on the season, and on a 15-game winning streak.

The Lady Raiders will play Sabine, which defeated DeKalb Monday 47-37, in the Class 3A region 2 quarterfinals. The game is set for Wednesday is set for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum.

Watch the video to see highlights of all three contests.