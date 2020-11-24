Monday Hoops: Legacy boys snap skid to Longview, Lindale knocks off Whitehouse

KETK – The Kevin Walker era continues without a blemish for the Tyler Legacy boys.

The Red Raiders snapped an eight-game losing streak to rival Longview Monday rallying for a 59-56 victory.

Legacy improved to 4-0 on the season and plays its home opener Tuesday against Garland Lakeview Centennial at 2:15 p.m.

Jaylon Spencer led Legacy with 21 points.

Longview drops to 2-2. They visit Lufkin Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

The Lindale Eagles also got a solid road triumph Monday as they defeated Whitehouse 49-38.

Colby Wood led the Eagles with 12 points, while Colton Taylor, and Walter Smith added 10 a piece.

Lindale improves to 2-2 on the season, while the Wildcats drop to 3-1.

The Eagles visit Pine Tree Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see Monday game highlights.