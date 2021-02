Monday, Tuesday Girls & Boys high school basketball playoff pairings

KETK – East Texas high school sports came to a halt last week as a result of the winter storm that ravaged the entire state.

But back in business, the boys and girls basketball playoffs have resumed in the UIL ranks.

Needless to say, Monday and Tuesday are set to be very busy with postseason hoops.

MONDAY

Boys:

Mount Pleasant vs. Lufkin, 6 p.m. Monday, Hallsville

Pleasant Grove vs. Kilgore, 6 p.m. Monday, Marshall

Athens vs. Terrell, 6 p.m. Monday, Ennis

Atlanta vs. Winnsboro, 6 p.m. Monday, Hughes Springs

Pottsboro vs. Rains, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Celeste

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Timpson

Brownsboro vs. Caddo Mills, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Brownsboro

Lindale vs. Gilmer, 7 p.m. Monday, Winona

Mineola vs. Hooks, 7 p.m. Monday, Spring Hill H.S. – Longview

Douglass vs. Hawkins, 7 p.m. Monday, New Summerfield

Paris vs. Spring Hill, 7 p.m. Monday, Emory Rains

Carthage vs. Madisonville, 7 p.m. Monday, Lufkin

Edgewood vs. Whitewright, 7 p.m. Monday, Royse City

Sulphur Springs vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Hallsville

Canton vs. Sunnyvale, 8 p.m. Monday, Van

Girls:

Martin’s Mill vs. Axtell, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Corsicana

Lufkin vs. Highland Park, 5 p.m. Monday, Athens

Tatum vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 5 p.m. Monday, Ore City

Hawkins vs. San Augustine, 5 p.m. Monday, New Summerfield

Lindale vs. Canton, 6 p.m. Monday, Van

Winnsboro vs. Waskom, 6 p.m. Monday, Longview H.S.

Maypearl vs. Emory Rains, 6 p.m. Monday, Mesquite Poteet

DeKalb vs. Sabine, 6 p.m. Monday, Pattonville Prairiland

Gilmer vs. Athens, 7 p.m. Monday, Chapel Hill H.S.

TUESDAY

Boys:

Nacogdoches vs. Longview, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Tenaha

Gladewater vs. Arp, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Winona

Malakoff vs. McGregor, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Corsicana

Tenaha vs. Broaddus, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wells

Garrison vs. Carlisle, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rusk

Lanveville vs. Chireno, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches

Tatum vs. Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lobo Coliseum – Longview H.S.

Palestine vs. Waco La Vega, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Athens

Tyler Legacy vs. Garland Sachse, 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Van

Chapel Hill vs. Liberty-Eylau, 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Marshall

Jefferson vs. Sabine, 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Hallsville

White Oak vs. Troup, 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Winona

Union Grove vs. Woden, 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Tenaha

Girls:

Tyler Legacy vs. DeSoto, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corsicana

Neches vs. Coolidge, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo

Brownsboro vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Spring Hill H.S. – Longview

Frankston vs. Bruceville-Eddy, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Centerville

Douglass vs. Tenaha, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cushing

Gladewater vs. Mount Vernon, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant

Sunnyvale vs. Bullard, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mineola

You can expect to see our coverage each night on KETK News at 10.