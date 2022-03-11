ARP, Texas (KETK) — The Region 3 Division 2 powerlifting meet was held at Arp High School Friday night.

Region director Wes Schminkey has coached for 22 years and he loves the growth of the sport over the years.

He says the sport has added 2 more divisions to move the total to 4 and feels if more kids don’t get involved this sport will die off.

At the meet, Henderson powerlifter Eujayvion McAlister went on to tie the 2017 record as he lifted 435 pounds on the bench press.

McAlister says he was excited to have the crowd cheering him on as he got the record and he feels more kids should get involved with powerlifting and take advantage of the benefits.

The boys’ state meet will be on March 26th in Abilene, while the girls will be on the 17th in Corpus Christi.