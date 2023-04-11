TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tim Moser was introduced as the next head men’s basketball coach for the University of Texas at Tyler on Tuesday.

Moser previously helped guide the UT Tyler women’s basketball team to a 27-8 record and berth in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight this season. He now becomes the fifth head men’s basketball coach in the history of the program at UT Tyler.

Before his two recent seasons as Associate Head Coach for the women’s program, Moser accrued a combined 20 seasons as a head coach between men’s and women’s basketball at the NCAA Division II and NJCAA levels.

“I am excited to take on the challenge of taking the reigns for the men’s basketball program,” Moser said. “UT Tyler has proven itself as a place where winning can be a consistent thing. I look forward to the opportunity to build something special. Thank you to Dr. Patterson and the hiring committee for entrusting me with the future of a program that is positioned for success.”

In his time with the women’s program, the Patriots went 19-9 in Moser’s first season with the program in 2021-22, and claimed the NCAA South Central Regional Championship for the 2022-23 season, advancing to the progam’s first-ever NCAA Division II Elite Eight in the second season of postseason eligibility.

“UT Tyler Athletics is pleased to announce Tim Moser has been hired as it’s new head men’s basketball coach,” UT Tyler VP for Athletics, Dr. Howard Patterson said. “UT Tyler’s academic reputation, teaching facilities, and faculty staff are second to none. Patriot Athletics’ reputation is solidifying its place as equally talented nationally with its excellent coaches, support staff and facilities. Coach Moser is a high achiever and I have no doubt his teams will immediately be successful on and off the court.”

UT Tyler provided a diagram showing Moser’s coaching career so far:

Courtesy of UT Tyler

For more information on Moser and the UT Tyler basketball program, visit their website.