Nac wins OT thriller over North Forney, heads to state 7-on-7 for 1st time ever

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Dragons went undefeated in the Tyler 7-on-7 state qualifying tournament Saturday.

With a 19-13 overtime victory over North Forney, the Dragons secured a spot in the Texas 7-on-7 high school football tournament in College Station for the first time in program history.

The Dragons jumped out to a 13-0 lead in their semifinal matchup against the Falcons and led 13-7 at the half.

However, North Forney tied it in the 2nd half, and the contest made its way to the extra session.

After a four-second call (coverage sack) that negated a Nac touchdown, Dragons quarterback Gus Smith rolled to his right and hit Braylon Ratcliff at the goal line. Ratcliff managed to break the plain of the goal line for the game winning score.

The state tournament takes place from Thursday June 24 to Saturday June 26 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

Watch the video to see the highlights and reaction from the victorious Dragons.