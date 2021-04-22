Named to NJCAA hall of fame, TJC men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis shares honor with son, family

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – He’s been a staple on the Tyler Junior College Apache bench for the last 20 years.

On April 9, TJC head coach Mike Marquis was selected into the NJCAA men’s basketball coaches association hall of fame.

“When I started at 21 years of age I never even knew about hall of fames or even thought about them at that point. So obviously a long career and a very fruitful one and rewarding one for me personally,” said Marquis.

683 wins later, Marquis, who began coaching in his native Iowa will now be immortalized amongst the very best that have been a part of the junior college ranks.

“Just the feeling was overwhelming, humbleness, and honor that it makes you think of all your former players, former assistants, people at the former schools that supported you. So, a very reflective period,” Marquis explained.

For Marquis, it’s always been about relationships, but none greater than the one with his family. That’s why sharing this achievement with his oldest son Mitch, who played for him at TJC from 2009-2011, and has now spent the last seven seasons as an assistant for him, is a special experience.

“Very emotional at our house when this happened. It just meant a lot to us. And some people aspire to so many other things but to be part of something so special as the NJCAA hall of fame has been a lot to our family,” said Mike Marquis.

“It was special for him. I’m very proud of him,” said Mitch Marquis.

Mitch adds that his father has always stressed that every player that ever comes through their program is considered family.

Of course one of Marquis’ former players is five-time NBA all-star Jimmy Butler. But the influence of his approach can be seen throughout many disciplines well outside the hardwood.

“He’s got guys that run their own companies that used to play for him. You know, multi-millionaires. He’s got guys that are athletic directors at the division-one programs. So there’s a lot of dudes that he’s been able to help and affect you know, throughout their life that still talk to him, and say the best decision they made in their life was coming to play for him,” Mitch explained.

“That is why I got into it to help as many kids as I could possible. Only did I find out later how many coaches I was going to be able to help, or other walks of life, officials, different areas,” said Mike Marquis.

Marquis has had more than 75 players sign with four-year programs during his tenure in the Rose City.

He is 683-316 in 33 seasons as a junior college head basketball coach.

1987-98: Marshalltown Community College (IA) – 235-106

1999-2001: Indian Hills Community College (IA) – 60-10

2001-Present: Tyler Junior College – 388-200

