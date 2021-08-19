Natasha Mack signs with professional basketball team in Poland

(KETK) — Former Lufkin Lady Panther, Natasha Mack, will be taking her talents overseas, playing professional basketball in Poland.

Mack has signed on to play for AZS UMCS Lublin and will be leaving for Europe on September 15th.

Mack was drafted in the second round of the w-n-b-a draft by the Chicago Sky, before being released, resigned, then released again by the team.

She later signed with the Minnesota Lynx, but due to roster limitations, had to be let go again.

Now Mack gets the chance to showcase her skills overseas, she was a star in Lufkin, Angelina College, and while at Oklahoma State, she was named defensive player of the year.