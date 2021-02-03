NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Here are the East Texas athletes moving on to the next level

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today, high school seniors across East Texas will live their dream of continuing their athletic careers to the collegiate level.

KETK News will bring you the most comprehensive coverage of local athletes, with correspondents in all corners of the Piney Woods.

Athens

Connor Clay (Football at Tyler Junior College)

Bullard

Peyton Ellis (Football at Texas A&M-Commerce)

John Engle (Football at Howard Payne University)

Riley Long (Football at McPherson College)

Travis Rude (Football at McPherson College)

Ryley Sharp (Baseball at Crown College)

Chapel Hill

Jahade Adams (Football at Kilgore College)

Cameron Ford (Football at Southern University Shreveport)

Amorrian “Bam” Ford (Football at Hardin-Simmons University)

Grace Community

Joshua Murray (Football at Henderson State University)

Alex Quintero (Football at Blinn College)

Kilgore

Donovan Adkins (Football at Sam Houston State University)

Eli Caruthers (Football at Texas A&M-Commerce)

Trae Epps (Football at Stephen F. Austin)

Kaden Kenney (Football at Kilgore College)

Dalton McElyea (Football at Stephen F. Austin)

Lindale

Jaymond Jackson (Football at Lamar University)

Luke Sandifer (Football at Hardin-Simmons University)

Marleigh Thurman (Volleyball at Williston State College)

Longview

Jahkamian Carr (Football at East Texas Baptist University)

Laqualon Hale (Football at Midwestern State University)

Markevion Haynes (Football at Eastern New Mexico)

Joe Jones (Football at Trinity Valley Community College)

Kaden Meredith (Football at Air Force Academy)

Antonio Onofre (Football at Navarro College)

Austin Pencheon (Football at Midwestern State University)

Malakoff

Bryson Adair (Baseball at Sam Houston State University)

Allen Benhardt (Baseball at Hill College)

Jack Davis (Baseball at TCS Post Graduate Academy)

Cole Gaddis (Baseball at University of the Incarnate Word)

Brandon Nations (Baseball at University of Incarnate Word)

Denver Starkes (Softball at East Texas Baptist University)

Tyler Legacy