Navarro and TJC put on a show to open spring football season, Bulldogs hold on to win 53-50

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) — You could tell both teams were chomping at the bit to get onto the football field, and on Saturday afternoon, Tyler Junior College and Navarro did not disappoint.

After the COVID-19 pandemic began, the junior college football season skipped the fall, and was moved to the spring, and this weekend was the first time these two teams had played a football game in more than 500 days.

The matchup came down to the wire, and Tyler almost pulled the upset, but Navarro held on to win 53-50.

TJC will be at home this coming Friday when they host rival Trinity Valley.