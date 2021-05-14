New Diana boys’ golf team have their eyes set on the UIL State Tournament

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday afternoon, at the Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview, the New Diana Eagles got in a few final swings in East Texas, before they hit the greens on Monday in the Austin area, for the UIL State Tournament.

“This year, everything just rolled smooth and going down there we’re looking to win you know we got a good team,” said senior Sam Benson.

“We’ve been working all year to get to where we are so just got to go out there and do what we’re gonna do,” said junior Peyton Vickers.

“Been fortunate to have kids that work hard, they play on their own a lot they play in summer tournaments and I just have to guide them around, makes my job a lot easier,” said head coach Karl Kilgore.

Benson got a chance to experience a trip to state with New Diana when he was a sophomore, and Logan Moore transferred in from Spring Hill when he was a junior.

Now as seniors, these two have embraced their roles as mentors to the younger golfers on the team.

“It’s a big part, we try and motivate them as much as we can we help them a lot and it’s paid off so far,” said Moore.

“They have both helped me tremendously with my whole game they’ve given me pointers they’ve even helped me on the course and it’s amazing to have them out here,” said freshman Tyler Fox.

After last year was taken away by a global pandemic, these Eagles aren’t taking this opportunity for granted.

“Last year I didn’t even know if I was going to get to play again,” said Benson. “This year now you know, go out with a bang.”

“This is the big one and this is the one I’m going to win,” said Moore.

New Diana will tee off Monday morning at the Shadowglen Golf Club in Manor, swinging for a state title.