New Henderson football coach Othell Robinson wants the Lions focused on consistency as they prepare for 2021

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — There’s a new voice ringing through the practice facilities at Henderson High School, as Othell Robinson takes over the Lions football program and says he loves the energy he is seeing from his new team so far.

“Excitement, kids are excited, you can see the gleam in their eye, and that’s important they want to be here,” said Robinson. “The effort, the passion, the parents are getting them here, and we are proud of that, and we are excited to get going.”

New coaching staff means a new mentality for a program, and the leaders on the team say they are already buying into coach Robinson’s message.

“A lot of discipline, a lot of guys are used to a different system, and you know things change, and you just have to be ready for it,” said running back Tobaius Jackson. “Every new coach is going to bring their new system, and everybody just has to adapt and change and be better.”

“Just have to get used to new people and a new coaching staff and the message is, just have an elite mindset, come out and do everything full speed and 100 percent and get the job done,” said linebacker Vantrevious Landon.

Along with a new coach, the Lions will also have a new quarterback this season, coach Robinson’s son Jacobe will be playing behind center, and along with his twin brother Jamal, are also having to get familiar with a new environment.

“I’ve been excited, I’m moving into a scenery that I’m not used to, we’re just excited to be here, new opportunity, time to be great,” said Jacobe Robinson.

But while new faces and new systems are being instilled in the program, the basics of creating a winning culture, always tend to stay the same.

“Trust the process, we want to be great, but every day we are not going to be on a ten, so we’ve got to be consistent and make sure that our A-game and our B-game are consistent with the effort of everything we do in practice,” said Robinson.

The first step to restoring the roar will start on August 27th, when the lions hit the road to take on the Bobcats in Hallsville.