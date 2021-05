TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a rough afternoon for the TJC Apaches on Saturday, who found themselves down 38-0 at home to the visiting New Mexico Military Institute Broncos.

Tyler opened the 2nd half with a kickoff return for a touchdown, but never could climb back into the game, falling to NMMI 66-21.

The Apaches will have to regroup for their road trip next week, when they take on Blinn in Brenham on Saturday.