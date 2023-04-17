TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There’s a new energy in the Rose City, and on Monday, the new head coaches at Tyler High and Tyler Legacy kicked off their spring football workouts.

“I think the big thing is the buy-in, I think they’re excited and they are taking coaching really well and picking up the offense and defensive schemes and we are going to see what they can retain from the meeting room to the field,” said Legacy coach Beau Trahan.

“It’s a great place, the kids have been nothing but welcoming and the community has been nothing but welcoming so I got a job to do and they are expecting me to do it and I plan on getting that done,” added Tyler coach Reshaun Woods.

Over at Tyler Legacy, coach Trahan feels his team is already buying into his message, and senior quarterback Luke Wolf says the new coaching staff is helping the Red Raiders adjust to a new system.

“You know learn the basic fundamentals of the new offense it’s completely different so having this spring practice will help us to get ready for the season,” Wolf said.

Around the loop at Tyler High, coach Reshaun Woods is working to change the culture and mentality of the Lions and make sure his guys remain focused on the task at hand.

“The object for us as coaches is not to rely so much on it but be thankful for the talent but not rely on it to win football games but we got to rely on the discipline and accountability to win those games and then the talent is the extra that puts you over the top when you need,” explained Woods.

As we inch closer to the season, both coaches hope to see their spring foundations pay off, when fall comes back around.

“I want to bring success, I’ve been successful everywhere I’ve gone no matter how tough the road and I believe strongly I can do it here. That’s why I’m here, if I didn’t think that was possible I wouldn’t have taken the job,” said Woods.

“It helps you build a culture and it helps you build comradery in the team, we’re all on the same team out here although we’re going to be competing out here and we are all on the same team we’re trying to get to next season healthy and see where it takes us,” explained Trahan.

These two will meet in the annual Rose City Rivalry on September 1st this coming season.