TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texans were picked on the third day of the NFL draft.

Trestan Ebner from Henderson and Baylor was the 203rd pick by the Chicago Bears. Ebner looks to make an impact in the Bears organization.

Ebner spoke to KETK’s David Gibson prior to the draft and said it doesn’t matter what team drafts me, I just want to go there and show them I can work hard.

“I feel like I’m willing and I’m ready to outwork anybody because we had to compete every day there,” adds Ebner.

Also drafted, Keaontay Ingram from Carthage and USC was the 201st pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

Analysts say Ingram has reliable hands and can create some yards after the catch but they feel he needs to continue to improve on his pass protection.

In addition to Ingram and Ebner, Chasen Hines, of Marshall and Lousiana State University was the 210th pick by the New England Patriots.

Congratulations to these guys and good luck on their journey.