WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Nuon’s competition team from Whitehouse competed at the US Karate Open for the first time in 15 years, and they returned to East Texas with 18 championships.



We show you how one family had to make room for multiple trophies in their martial arts household.

Lily and her dad Stephen Welch are not only sharing a passion for martial arts, but they are also world champions in weapons at the US Karate Open. An unbelievable family moment.



“It’s a real blessing to win but honestly it was the experience more than winning that really sticks with you,” says Champion Lilly Welch.



“When I was able to do that right then and there that hey I’m setting the example that I want for these children that will continue to set the example for the ones coming up behind them,” tells Champion Stephen Welch.



As the competition was in full swing, Stephen encouraged Lily to show the judges what she was made of.



“To go out there and do your best and to know that whenever you walk off that mat, that you left it all out there and breathe through it and that’s what I did,” adds Lily.



It was a family bonding experience in Florida at the US Open, not only Lily and Stephen but the Welch family, with Lily’s younger brother and sister taking home trophies.



“I’m always proud to see them give their best effort and I watched my whole family do it over the weekend and there truly is nothing better than that,” smiles Stephen.



“I wouldn’t change the world, getting to compete and getting to see their accomplishments and going and running to do my stuff and I just think it was really a blessing to be able to do that,” declares Lily.

15 years ago whenever Nuon’s went to the US Open, only 1 athlete won, fast forward to today, and there were 18 winners and the Welch’s are grateful to be a part of this history.



“We are building on that legacy and now it’s our responsibility to pass that one to the ones underneath us to continue to watch them grow and to build those numbers,” explains Stephen.



The Welch family wants to see this team continue to grow and showcase what Whitehouse can do, in Martial arts.