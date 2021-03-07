Oil Palace in Tyler hosts 2021 edition of the Rose City Classic gymnastics invitational

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Rose City Classic Invitational is the largest and longest-running gymnastics meet in East Texas, and this weekend, some of our current and future stars, got to compete in front of their family and friends, at the oil palace in Tyler.

Dallas Cowboys legend, Michael Irvin, was in town, watching the event and visiting with Martin and Stacy Parsley, from Texas East Gymnastics.

Not only does this event raise money to help with travel costs throughout the year, but Texas East also partners with a local non-profit, and this year’s charity is the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Unlike most sporting events across the state, the Rose City Classic did not have to shut down last year due to the current COVID 19 pandemic.

“It is absolutely humongous, last year we were actually the last event in the state of Texas to be held before everything was closed down and so when things were opening up and it was coming around, Texas was the first state to start competing again and we’re doing it really well and parents athletes everybody, coaches, everybody is doing whatever it takes to keep it going,” said Stacy Panfil-Parsley.

The Rose City Classic continues on Monday, with the first competition starting at 8:30 in the morning.