TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon can now add Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner to his growing football resume, after winning the trophy Wednesday night.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, named after the legendary East Texas running back, is an annual award given to the top college football player with ties to the state of Texas.

“I’m honored to present the award to Ollie Gordon, II,” Earl Campbell said in a release. “All of these players had incredible seasons. They all deserved their place as a finalist.”

Gordon, who played high school football for Euless Trinity in Fort Worth, led all of college football in rushing this season, earning the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in the country.

Now, he gets to join a growing fraternity of athletes, who will always have their name aligned with the Earl Campbell family.