TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Wildcats and the Sulphur Springs Wildcats squared off in the area round of the high school boys’ soccer playoffs in Tyler Tuesday night.

Palestine won the earlier matchup this season, and they also won the postseason meeting, beating Sulphur Springs 3-0.

The Wildcats will now get set to take on the rival Bulldogs from Kilgore in the regional quarterfinals.