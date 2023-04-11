PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Tuesday afternoon the Wildcats loaded up the bus, to set off for the state soccer tournament in Georgetown for the first time since 2019.

“Talk to them before we started working out in August and said you don’t want to be the first group in 8 or 10 years and hadn’t had that experience of going. I know this whole group is excited but the seniors especially this is their last opportunity to get there,” said coach John Absalom.

“I mean it’s a dream come true, you know we’ve worked all 4 years for this moment and we’re finally here and hopefully we can win,” added Tony Garcia

“You know its an honor and I think this team has the fire and the heart to take it home and prove all our family happy and everything the whole town,” told Andy Garcia.

Coach Absalom is in year 17 with the Wildcats and has built a consistent program that’s always in the hunt for a state title.

“We have a lot of discipline, very structured and we work hard, you know if you’re going to be part of this program you’re going to work hard. so we’re getting the cream of the crop to come to play, to begin with, and you do not have to get rid of any riff-raff or anything like that,” explained Absalom.

To get to the state tourney, Palestine had to get through tough teams like Celina and Jacksonville and the Wildcats feel they are battled tested for Georgetown.

“To just inspire the younger classmen that we have been here and we’ve done this and we got to do it, man,” Tony Garcia said.

“It makes us skip past those hard moments when we’re all down and stuff like that we have a teammate come and console each other and bring each other up,” Andy Garcia added.

As the Wildcats go into battle Wednesday afternoon, the coach is preaching to give everything you got.

“You got to play like it’s your last game that you may every play you got to leave everything on the pitch,” declared Absalom.

“We got to want it, it’s all in our hearts man and if we could play with our hearts and give it our all then we can win the state championship,” exclaimed Tony Garcia.

Palestine will take on Lumberton at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the state semifinal in Georgetown.