TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was an all East Texas showdown in Tyler Saturday morning between Palestine and Jacksonville to find out who will be heading to the 4A boys’ state soccer tournament.

The Wildcats have been the top-ranked team in Texas, but the Indians were the only team to beat them this season.

It was a hard-fought match, but the Wildcats are moving on, winning the 4A Regional Final, and punching their ticket the Georgetown next week.