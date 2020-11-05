Patrick Mahomes helps turn Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City into a polling location

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – East Texan Patrick Mahomes tried to help out during Election Day in a unique way.

The Whitehouse alum helped make Arrowhead Stadium into a polling location on Tuesday.

Mahomes went to the Chiefs about making their home stadium into a voting site, but the Kansas City election board didn’t think they would have enough voting machines.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP went out and helped buy 40 new voting machines to make it happen. Mahomes donated $50,000 through his foundation “15 and the Mahomies,” which split the cost in half with the Chiefs.

Election day at Arrowhead Stadium turned out to be a success. Mahomes was also reportedly written in for president by many people.

Mahomes said it was funny that people voted for him.

“I think Arrowhead was a ended up being a great spot for people to kind of come together to get your vote, be in a great place where everything seemed to go smooth and it was ran well,” said Mahomes.

Although the East Texas native clarified that running for president is not where he’s thinking right now, he did state that maybe in the future, he might come up with a catchy slogan.