Patrick Mahomes leads with over 260,000 votes in 2021 Pro Bowl fan voting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City quarterback and East Texas native is in the lead with 261,309 votes, with an almost 10,000 point lead, for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 261,309 QB Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 251,390 RB Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 235,005 TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 234,802 RB Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 234,564

Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON (251,390 votes) ranks second overall, while Tennessee running back DERRICK HENRY (235,005), Kansas City tight end TRAVIS KELCE (234,802 votes) and Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK (234,564 votes) round out the top five.

The PITTSBURGH STEELERS lead all clubs in total votes received. The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, GREEN BAY PACKERS and TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS round out the current top five.

Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 17.

Through the end of the voting period on December 17, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995. The 2021 Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed live on Monday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. on the NFL Network’s special broadcast, “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed.”