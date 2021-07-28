Patrick Mahomes trading card breaks record, sells for millions of dollars

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A Patrick Mahomes trading card broke a record after it was purchased.
The 2017 National Treasures NFL Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto card was sold for $4.3 million.
PWCC marketplace made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
“This is the highest price ever paid for a football card!” The trading card marketplace said.
East Texas native Mahomes was shocked when he found out about the purchase.
“My goodness,” wrote the Kansas City Chiefs football star.
The item was purchased by LJ’s Card Shop, which is based in Ohio.
The business shared their excitement on Wednesday.
“The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie is truly a piece of art and we are honored to add this card to our collection,” said LJ’s Card Shop.
