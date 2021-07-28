Patrick Mahomes trading card breaks record, sells for millions of dollars

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in this file photo. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A Patrick Mahomes trading card broke a record after it was purchased.

The 2017 National Treasures NFL Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto card was sold for $4.3 million.

PWCC marketplace made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

“This is the highest price ever paid for a football card!” The trading card marketplace said.

We just brokered a record-breaking $4.3 million private sale for a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 to LJ’s Card Shop.



This is the highest price ever paid for a football card! pic.twitter.com/CQ7rQ3MWW5 — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) July 28, 2021

East Texas native Mahomes was shocked when he found out about the purchase.

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

“My goodness,” wrote the Kansas City Chiefs football star.

The item was purchased by LJ’s Card Shop, which is based in Ohio.

The business shared their excitement on Wednesday.

“The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie is truly a piece of art and we are honored to add this card to our collection,” said LJ’s Card Shop.