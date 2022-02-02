TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday is a special day for many athletes throughout East Texas as they celebrate extending their athletic careers to the college level.
National Signing Day is the culmination of thousands of hours working out, studying film and bonding with friends and coaches that often lasts a lifetime.
KETK & FOX 51 News will be at several signings to capture these athletes’ special moments. This page will be updated throughout the day with pictures as they put pen to paper.
It is an accomplishment to be celebrated, regardless of what level an athlete is headed to. According to the NCAA, these are the odds of a high school athlete playing in college at any division:
- Baseball: 7.5%
- Basketball: 3.8%
- Cross Country: 6.2%
- Football: 7.3%
- Golf: 6.3%
- Soccer: 6.4%
- Softball: 5.6%
- Track & Field: 5.5%
- Volleyball: 3.8%