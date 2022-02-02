TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday is a special day for many athletes throughout East Texas as they celebrate extending their athletic careers to the college level.

National Signing Day is the culmination of thousands of hours working out, studying film and bonding with friends and coaches that often lasts a lifetime.

KETK & FOX 51 News will be at several signings to capture these athletes’ special moments. This page will be updated throughout the day with pictures as they put pen to paper.

Jakyron Lacy – McPherson College Eli Holt – Kilgore College Ka’Darius Tave – Kilgore College

Donavan Jordan – football _ Lamar University

Conner Hubbard – football – Hendrix College Jace Eurns- football – Lamar University

Austin Reed – Arkansas Tech Caydon Coffman – Harvard University Nicolas Lacy – Hardin Simmons University Quence McGill – Hardin Simmons University

Rylie Redden – football – Kilgore College

Keshun Easterling commits to play football at TJC

Mike Riley, Shawn White and Oren Gaar

Lufkin’s Brandon Cano signed with Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas today.



Reese Elrod – Harding University Alex Galvan – Henderson State University Blake Jennings – Henderson State University Lexi Snyder – Southern Arkansas University

Kade Verden – Football, Lamar University Jaden Jeter – Soccer, Nicholls State University Kaylee Paul – Softball, Stephen F. Austin State University

Corey Rider – Kilgore College Jermaine Roney – Fort Hayes State University Alex Chavez – Missouri Southern State University Davin Rider – Tyler Junior College Marcaelin Caraway – Northwestern Oklahoma State University Chris McGhee – Southern Nazarene University

Torami Dixon II – football – Tyler Junior College

It is an accomplishment to be celebrated, regardless of what level an athlete is headed to. According to the NCAA, these are the odds of a high school athlete playing in college at any division: