GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — Former Henderson athletic director and head football coach Phil Castles is now in Gladewater.

Gladewater head football coach, Jonny Louvier, confirmed with KETK, Castles will serve as the Bears’ defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Castles, who had been in Henderson since 2013, was reassigned in early April.

Before taking the Henderson job, Castles, a Kilgore-native, coached in Corsicana, Elysian Field, and Chapel Hill.