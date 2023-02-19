LAKE TAWAKONI, Texas (KETK) – The Cayuga High School bass fishing team competed at Lake Tawakoni on Saturday.

Cayuga had 18 teams of anglers out of 165 competing in total on Saturday. Cayuga’s teams had four top 24 finishes, two top ten finishes and Cayuga finished in 3rd place overall.

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Photo courtesy of Cayuga High School Bass Fishing Team

Here are the rankings that Cayuga posted:

6th place: Tatum and Madi 8.50 pounds boat Captain: Daniel Sims

9th place: Ayden and Steven 7.69 pounds boat captain: Chris Stovall

21st place: Kynzie and Nic 4.10 pounds boat captain: Joel Jenkins

22nd place: Garrett and Garrett 3.94 pounds boat captain: Adam Krumnow

The following teams also weighed in fish:

Kolten and Hayden boat captain: Shane Goolsby

Landan and Casen boat captain: Jason Henry

Cayuga’s last tournament of the regular season is on March 18 at Lake Palestine.