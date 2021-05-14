Pine Tree spring game: White wins on last second 2-point try

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Coming off their best season since 1976, the Pine Tree Pirates held their spring football game Thursday.

And it went down to the wire.

The White team rallied to beat the Blue 22-21 on the game’s final play.

Down 21-14, Derrick Williams hit Tyrell Sparkman with a 54-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the contest bringing the White team within a point.

The White team went for two to win it.

Williams rolled to his right and found Cam Johnson at the goal line for the conversion and the victory.

After the game, head coach Kerry Lane who enters his sixth season at the helm, talked about how his Pirates will look to continue to build on what was accomplished in 2020.

“Getting the chance to do spring was great but I just challenged them, now you’ve got to leave your legacy you got to put your mark on this program a lot of those guys were a big part of that 2020 team but when they’re seniors is means a little different to them it means a little more so and that’s just been our message the whole time now go put your stamp on this thing,” said Lane.