AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — It was an East Texas showed down which lived up to the billing Thursday night in Austin, as the Rusk Eagles faced off against Pleasant Grove for the 4A state baseball championship.

Rusk got on the board first, but P.G. to a one-run lead in the 3rd inning, and pulled off a double play in the 7th to seal the deal.

Hawks beat Rusk 2-1, to claim the 4A state championship, their third in program history, and first since 2012.