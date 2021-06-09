Pleasant Grove run rules Stephenville 13-0 to set up East Texas state final with Rusk

AUSTIN, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – In their first State Tournament appearance since 2017, the Pleasant Grove Hawks made the wait worth it, dominating Stephenville 13-0 to advance to the Class 4A State Championship.

It will be the Hawks’ first appearance in the state championship game since 2013. The bottom of the third was the turning point of Wednesday’s semi-final, as PG plated five runs in the inning on the way to a run-rule victory.



Excited to get the chance to play one more game you know with this group of young men, the support that we have from our community coming here is awesome,” said Head Coach Riley Fincher after the win. “We know tomorrow is going to be a dog fight.”



The Hawks will play the winner of the other 4A semi-final between Sinton and Rusk. The state championship game is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30.