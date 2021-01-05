Pulling double duty: Spring Hill’s Dee Lewis coaches girls & boys basketball teams

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For three seasons in a row, the Spring Hill girls basketball team had a different head coach each year.

In 2019, Dee Lewis took the job and made a promise to his team.

“I preached to the girls, be loyal to the program, being committed to the program, I told them I was not a one and done, I was going to be here, so the things you preach to your athletes, you’ve got to live up to it,” said Lewis.

That promise was quickly put to the test when the Spring Hill boys job came open.

But Lewis made a commitment, so now, along with being the assistant athletic director, he leads both programs.

“Obviously, he’s been a great coach,” said senior Peyton Bornes. “This will be my third basketball coach in four years, so I’m really glad that he stayed and coaches both the girls and the guys, it means that he cares.”

“It really would not be fun to have a fourth coach, so it means a lot that he stayed for us,” said senior Kenzie Gee.

Lewis is now on both sidelines, juggling practice schedules, and having to adjust some of his coaching styles between the teams.

“It’s been fun coaching both groups. They’re different groups, you know I’m harder on the girls than I am the boys, most times dads are harder on his girls than he’s on his boys,” said Lewis.

“It’s tough love, tough love, you know, just he loves you to death but, if you do something wrong, he’ll tear you up,” said freshman Carolann Bowles.

“Coach Dee has been a great coach, he pushes us hard,” said senior Noah Beckett. “First day I walked into practice, he said this is going to be a love-hate relationship, and I’ve definitely figured that out.”

“It means a lot to both basketball teams because he puts in the time and work to make sure we are successful in the game,” said senior Curtis Crowe.

“It shows that he really cares about the basketball program at Spring Hill and that he really wants us to get better,” said senior Cameron Rhodes.

The hours are longer, for an already demanding job, and these Spring Hill athletes, are grateful, to have a coach, who cares this much.

“When kids appreciate what you’re doing, and they truly understand the time that you put into it to make sure that both programs are great, and we’re good at what we’re trying to do, it means a lot to me,” said Lewis.

Watch the video to see the story.