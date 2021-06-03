Rains reigns supreme, Lady Cats dominate Diboll for second straight state title

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – It’s safe to say there is a softball program in Emory that is quickly becoming a state-wide Class 3A powerhouse.

And once again, they are celebrating in the town of Emory, just like in the rest of Rains County.

Thursday, the Rains Lady Cats defeated fellow East Texas program Diboll 11-5 in the 3A state championship game to claim their second consecutive crown.

The Lady Cats won their first ever title in 2019, but didn’t get a chance to go after a repeat in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Big time for Rains because until the 2018 year when we went as a 4A team, they had never experienced it. For them to really show they’ve been working that hard and putting in the time outside of what we do, it’s really put us on the map,” said fourth-year Lady Cats head coach Scott Delozier.

Rains wraps us its championship season at 39-1.

Diboll which made school history making its first trip to the UIL state tournament ends its phenomenal campaign 34-6.

Watch the video to see Highlights, celebration, and reaction from the triumphant Rains Lady Cats.