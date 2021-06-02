Rains returns to state, after not getting a chance to repeat in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Even with the rain Tuesday morning, the Rains community, and the town of Emory came out to send the Rains Lady Cats off in style as they return to Austin after winning it all in 2019.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Lady Cats didn’t have a chance to defend their title.

The Rains softball program is becoming a bit of a powerhouse since the arrival of head coach Scott Delozier prior to the fall of 2017.

He’s now taken the Lady Cats to the UIL state tournament every year since taking over, aside from last year’s shortened season.

“These girls, this year is kind of, they made a commitment to those, you know, eight seniors that we lost, that didn’t have that opportunity. And they really wanted to get it done not only for themselves but for those eight girls that didn’t get a chance to defend their title. This is a blue collar group of girls. They come in in the morning at six o’clock in the morning to get their weightlifting done so it doesn’t interfere with their softball practice. They commit to not drink any soda throughout the softball season. And just their hard work that they put in, really, you know, has paid big dividends,” said Delozier.

Rains will be taking on the Bishop Lady Badgers who had never been in the state’s final four.

Their 3A state semifinal gets going at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus.

The 3A championship game will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and we could have an all East Texas showdown for the title should Diboll defeat Holliday in the other semifinal.

