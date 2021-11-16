Rebecca Alvidrez starts her UT Tyler tenure with a 79-59 win over rival Letourneau

TYLER, TEXAS – The Patriots got their 2021-2022 season and the Coach Rebecca Alvidrez era underway with a 79-59 victory over LeTourneau on Tuesday night.



The Yellowjackets battled hard through three quarters, holding a 48-47 lead through the first 30 minutes. However, UT Tyler came out hot in the fourth quarter, outscoring LeTourneau 32-11 in the final 10 minutes.



The Yellowjackets held their own in the first half, largely relying on Keauna Whitfield and Malacia Guy. Whitfield and Guy combined for 26 of LeTourneau’s 34 first-half points. Whitfield added five three-pointers in the first half and kept the Yellowjackets in range.



The total team effort from the Patriots proved to be too much for the Yellowjackets in the second half. Each Patriot that entered the game scored points in the contest. The UT Tyler bench outscored the LeTourneau bench 30-0 on the evening.



The deciding point in the game came at the 6:46 mark of the fourth quarter. Keaundra Eddings buried a three-pointer, igniting a 14-2 run for the Patriots over the next three and a half minutes. Eight of those points came in the paint and five of those came by way of fastbreak. The Patriots added zero turnovers in the fourth quarter and had assists on nine of the 13 baskets they made.



Liah Davis led the way on the night with 14 points on 7-11 shooting and added four rebounds. Destini Whitehead and Montse Gutierrez each added 12 points and five rebounds.



The Patriots showed their paint presence on the night as a team, outscoring LeTourneau 52-12 on points in the paint. An incredible 20 of their 32 points in the final quarter came in the paint.



UT Tyler also used a big night in points off turnovers and fastbreak points. They led 15-9 on points off turnovers and 17-4 on fastbreak points.



Whitehead added an additional eight assists to her stat line to lead the team. Eddings and Kelsey Crouse each nabbed six rebounds to lead the Patriots.



The Patriots will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 20 to take on Henderson State. That game will tip-off at 2 p.m. and will be the second of three consecutive home contests to start the season.